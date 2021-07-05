Women In Wine: Meet 6 Trailblazing UK Female Winegrowers And Sommeliers

The UK wine industry has gone from strength to strength with our sparkling wine beating the champagne growers of France in competitions, on the shelves in the supermarkets and in our wine racks at home. And there are some seriously cool women leading the charge.

From the pleasant rolling hills of the Cotswolds to the famed wine lands of Kent, trailblazing women sommeliers and winegrowers are picking the finest grapes and producing the most exquisite vintages. And they’re leading the way for future generations.